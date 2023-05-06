(WREG) — One person is dead, another critically injured, and a section of Highway 51 in DeSoto County, Mississippi is blocked after a police pursuit ended in a wreck Saturday morning.

Southaven Police said officers from the Horn Lake Police Department were pursuing a stolen vehicle when the wreck happened. Southaven officers were not involved in the pursuit, but were in the process of setting up stop sticks near Veterans Drive, just south of Stateline Road.

That’s when the suspect’s vehicle crashed into several other vehicles, police said.

Southaven Police directed all questions to the Horn Lake Police Department.

They asked drivers to avoid the area around Highway 51 between Veterans Drive and Whitworth for several hours Saturday while they worked on accident reconstruction. MDOT showed a traffic backup in the area.

Google Maps

This story will be updated.