MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A heavy police presence has a neighborhood blockaded in southwest Memphis on Friday evening.

It’s taking place on Heartland Lane, in southwest Memphis near the Mississippi state line.

The call came in just before 3:30 as a shooting call. Our reporter could hear some sort of correspondence happening over a loud speaker before police moved us back from the area.

Memphis Police Department officials said they will provide an update as soon as they have information.