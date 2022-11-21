MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are looking at a long list of charges after police say they broke into dozens of cars around Memphis.

A home surveillance video shared with us shows what seems to be attempted burglars armed with handguns looking for a quick fix in an East Memphis neighborhood.

In a matter of seconds, one of them targets an unlocked car and ransacks the inside but doesn’t find anything he wants. The second suspect tried to open a truck door, but the pair took off after they realized it was locked.

No property was taken or damaged, but many others weren’t so lucky. The crimes go back to early October. Dozens of drivers reported their cars targeted. Sometimes they were ransacked with nothing taken and other times their cars were damaged with items stolen.

According to records, officers believe they’re linked to at least 22 cases throughout the city. Everything from a gun, to electronics, cash, and other personal items like a birth certificate and social security card were reportedly stolen.

Investigators with the Bartlett Crime Suppression Unit eventually tracked down a stolen truck believed to be involved in multiple crimes to an East Memphis apartment complex.

Officers reported they saw three men and a woman wearing gloves and a mask, leave an apartment and enter the truck. Investigators followed the truck until it stopped at a shopping center after a short chase.

Anyssa Ayala and Leonardo Corrales were taken into custody. It’s unclear if any other suspects will face charges.

After executing a search warrant at Ayala’s apartment, officers claim they found reported stolen property and a stolen car.