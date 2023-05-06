MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Police are responding to a fiery car crash Saturday morning in Orange Mound.

Memphis Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. at Park Avenue and Ethel, and left three people injured. They said two people were taken to Regional One in critical condition, and a child was taken to Le Bonheur non-critical.

But a reporter and other witnesses say they see one person dead at the scene. A woman told a reporter the deceased was her sister. Police have not yet confirmed a fatality.

Witnesses said a car was driving at a high speed when it lost control and hit another car. The second car spun out into a nearby tire shop and burst into flames.

Bystanders said thety tried to help the person in the car but ammunition inside the car seemed to be exploding.

This story will be updated.