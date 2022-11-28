Kroger is making another big push into online groceries, this time by opening a digital business in China.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Some Memphis police officers are receiving praise after they went the extra mile to help a woman in Frayser Saturday morning.

It all started when officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 2100 block of Slocum Drive after a woman who needed help called a food company in Iowa.

According to police, the homeowner told the officers she had not eaten in three days and had no family or friends in the area to assist her.

The officers took the woman’s small grocery list and went grocery shopping for her at Kroger. They also paid for groceries for a few additional shoppers.

MPD said when the officers went back to the home, gave the woman her groceries along with a list of low-cost transportation options. They also helped her get in contact with the Meals-on-Wheels program.