MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of trying to run over someone with a car and threaten them with a knife is behind bars, according to court documents.

Geoffrey Harris allegedly assaulted a man outside his home in the 3400 block of Northmoor Street in May.

The victim told police he was traveling down the street on his motorcycle when Harris approached him with a large stick and eventually threw it at him causing a small laceration.

According to the arrest affidavit, Harris then went into his home to get a knife and returned outside to tell the victim he was going to cut him. That’s when the victim says he felt his life was in danger and went to his glove box to get a gun.

Harris then allegedly got in his car and tried to run the victim over several times as he attempted to leave on his motorcycle.

The victim told investigators he had to jump off of his motorcycle multiple times to avoid getting hit. He also said Harris eventually crashed into the motorcycle and left the scene at a high rate of speed.

Harris is charged with aggravated assault and vandalism $1,000-$2,500. He’s also facing an unrelated charge for theft of merchandise.