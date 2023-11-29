MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who appeared to be intoxicated allegedly tried to get inside the wrong house last month, then shot at two women inside when they wouldn’t let him in, police said.

Corey Clemons is charged with attempted aggravated battery and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon into an occupied habitation.

Memphis Police say it happened on Oct. 30 at a home on North Willet Street in Midtown.

Two women told police that Clemons came to their door and told them that his car was around the corner and he needed to get inside the home. Police say Clemons had slurred speech and appeared to be intoxicated.

When the women, a mother and daughter, told him to leave, Clemons kept trying to get inside. Police say when one of the women opened the blinds, Clemons fired several shots.

One of the victims was hit, and ran for cover.

Clemons is being held on a $150,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.