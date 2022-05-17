MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Whitehaven Dollar General at gunpoint Thursday.

The robbery happened at the Dollar General store in the 4700 block of Neely Road at 6 p.m.

Police say a man entered the store and approached the register as if he was going to make a purchase. The suspect then pulled out a silver and black handgun, pointed it at the cashier, and demanded money from the safe and register.

Police say he went behind the counter, took the money from the safe, and ran out the front door.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.