MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police need your help finding a man who went missing after visiting a family member on Wednesday.

Donald Brown, 65, was last seen at Regional One hospital around 9 a.m. Brown’s girlfriend told police that he went to the hospital to visit a relative.

He has not been heard from since he was last seen by hospital staff.

Brown was last seen wearing a black jacket and maroon pajama pants. Police say he also has a speech impediment caused by past strokes.

Donald Brown (photo provided by Memphis Police)

If you know anything about Donald Brown’s whereabouts, contact the Memphis Police Department at (901)-545-2677.