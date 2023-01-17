MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after police say a fight in southwest Memphis turned deadly.

Memphis Police say a man was found dead after officers responded to a fight call in the 400 block of Levi Road on the morning of November 8, 2022.

Officers say one of the men involved in the fight was armed with a knife. Video from the scene showed the suspect leaving in a silver Chrysler van.

While officers were at the scene, they were told someone in a silver Chrysler van dropped off a man with knife wounds at Methodist South.

The suspect was later identified as 32-year-old Darius Aldridge. He was charged with manslaughter.