MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting left a man in critical condition Saturday morning near Audubon Park, and police are looking for the gunman.

Police responded to the 700 block of Watson Street at 6 a.m. A male victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, or suspects, fled in a gold SUV with “large rear tires,” police said. Call 528-CSAH with tips.