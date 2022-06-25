MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was left in critical condition in a hit-and-run in the Airport area, and they are looking for two drivers they say didn’t stop to help.

The multi-vehicle wreck happened at 11:38 Friday night at East Shelby Drive east of Swinnea Road.

Police said a male driver, who has not been identified, stepped out of his vehicle and was hit by two unidentified cars. Those drivers left the scene.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.