MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are looking for a 23-year-old man who is believed to be in danger.

Police say 23-year-old Jaylen Taylor was last seen approximately a week ago.

Tipton’s mother Janet Jackson told police she has not heard from Jaylen. She also said when she tried to contact her son, she received a call from an unknown female stating that he was going to take a ride to the morgue.

Police say Jaylen is 6’1″ 150 pounds with black braided hair and brown eyes. The clothing description is unknown. He may be traveling in a silver or gold BMW.

Jaylen Taylor

If you have any information about Jaylen’s whereabouts, you are urged to call MPD Missing Persons at (901)-545-2677.