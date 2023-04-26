MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police on Wednesday asked for the public’s help in solving a string of sexual assaults and abductions in South Memphis that they believe may be connected.

Investigators say in the early morning hours, a man in his early 20s driving a dark-colored SUV has been approaching young females and forcing them into his vehicle. In more than one incident, the victim was sexually assaulted.

Police have been investigating for several weeks in the South Memphis neighborhoods of Gaslight, Bunker Hill and Cane Creek.

MPD is now working with the FBI and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to solve the crimes.

Police did not provide the exact locations of the crimes, or the number of alleged abductions.

If you have any information or have been offered a ride by the person, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers aT 901-528-CASH.