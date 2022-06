MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police have shut down part of interstate 40 due to an investigation.

Police said I-40 eastbound will be shut down from Covington Pike to Summer.

All eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Covington Pike at this time.

Police said the lanes will remain closed for an unspecified amount of time. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

