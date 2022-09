MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lane of I-240 is closed due to a police investigation.

According to Memphis Police, one lane of westbound traffic on I-240 at Lamar is closed for an unspecified amount of time.

The three other lanes of traffic are open, Memphis Police say.

Memphis Police is currently assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol with an investigation.

Neither agency has said why they are on the scene.

WREG will update this story.