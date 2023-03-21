MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Memphis Police are working to track down two gunmen following two deadly shootings Monday night.

The two shootings happened within an hour.

Crime overshadowed the peace and quiet along Rutgers Road. Police told us around 8 p.m. they responded to a crashed vehicle only to find there was more to it than a driver losing control.

“It was later confirmed that he did suffer from a gunshot wound. The investigation has revealed the shooting occurred in the 2400 of Ball Road,” said Sgt. Louis Brownlee.

Police say this was not a random attack as the victim and gunmen knew one another. However, what prompted the fatal shooting is something detectives are still working to shed light on.

The situation was the same off Urbana Road near South Third when a man was shot to death just before 9 p.m.

One neighbor who didn’t want to be identified says he wasn’t too shocked to hear what happened, considering there’s pedestrian gridlock at all hours of the day.

“They already have too much going on up there anyway,” he said. “It’s real populated with traffic. It’s heavy with traffic.”

If you know anything, that could help detectives in either case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.