MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station at Cherokee and Prescott.
When WREG arrived at the scene, the entire gas station was blocked off.
WREG has contacted officials for details and is waiting to hear back.
by: Quametra Wilborn
