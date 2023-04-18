MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are still investigating after a child was abducted on her way to school last week, and they are asking for the public’s help.

Police said around 8 a.m. on April 13, a man in a dark-colored midsize SUV abducted a girl while she was walking to school in the area of Ethlyn Avenue and Silver Street, which is blocks away from Hamilton K-8.

Police said the child was sexually assaulted during the kidnapping.

This comes after MSCS issued a robocall last month following reports of a man attempting to pick up students against their will in the area of Hamilton K-8 and Hamilton High School.

“The Memphis Police Department is working closely with the Memphis-Shelby County Schools and has implemented additional patrols in the area to resolve this case. Additionally, we are appealing to everyone who lives, works, or frequents the area to help us in this investigation. Regardless of how minor you think your information might be or whether you think we are already aware of it, please let us assess the information,” the department said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police are urging anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or 901-545 COPS (2677). If it is an emergency, call 911.