MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured during a shooting in Hickory Hill on Friday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting at a home on Valleydale Drive off of Hickory Hill.

One person was taken to the hospital but police have not released any information regarding their condition.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

