MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are investigating after shots were fired outside of a restaurant in Cordova Monday night.

Memphis Police say the shooting happened at One and Only BBQ on Timber Creek and Germantown Parkway. A female victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Police say a male has been detained.

There was a white car with bullet holes in it at the scene. Police have not released any details leading up to the shooting.

