MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were at the scene of a shooting just before 5 a.m. Monday near Jackson and Bellevue.

One male victim was taken away by ambulance from a gas station on the corner. Police said he was in critical condition.

Police said the shooting happened a couple of blocks east, at Jackson and Alaska Street.

Our crews counted at least seven shell casings at the scene. A car at the gas station had damage to a tire and window.

Police said the suspect was a man driving a black sedan.

However, people in the area said the shooting didn’t happen at the gas and the victim went to the gas station for help.

For Crystal Shields and many others in the area of Bellevue and Jackson Avenue, it’s no surprise to hear that yet another shooting took place in their own community.

“They were shooting around there so bad I was scared. I was telling my friend to hurry up and back out the street. Don’t even drive that way. So, we couldn’t even go where we was going because somebody else was shooting,” she said. “Sometimes I be paranoid and I always have to look behind my back because I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Shields said she’s tired of senseless violent acts overtaking the community she grew up in.

“You should feel safe in your own neighborhood. You shouldn’t have to be looking over your back scared to go get a cup of coffee,” she said.

Police asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.