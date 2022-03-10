UPDATE: MPD has confirmed two cars were involved in a head-on collision. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly crash kept police and firefighters busy for hours on Thursday morning near Westwood.

It happened near the corner of South Third and Shelby Drive which has been blocked off since about midnight.

When our photographer arrived overnight, the wreckage of a mangled pickup truck was still burning.

Sadly, we fear someone may have been trapped inside.

The coroner was called to the scene and we’ve learned at least one person is dead.

Officers have closed off the scene as they continue their investigation.

We’re still waiting for an update from MPD to give us more information.

An MLGW truck passed through as crews were called in to fix a utility pole that was damaged in this accident.

We’ll keep you updated as this story develops.