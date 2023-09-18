MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was shot to death at an apartment complex in Whitehaven over the weekend.

Mixed with the debris outside one of several unmanned gates at the New Horizon Apartments are mixed feelings on what can be done to clean up crime.

Police told us a man was shot and killed at the complex along Kingsgate Drive on Saturday and the shooter is on the run.

Sadly, it’s an area detectives are familiar with. We checked the city’s data hub and discovered police have responded to 179 calls regarding homicides, assaults and robberies within a half-mile radius since January.

We spoke to several people who still call this community home and what we are hearing is a resounding chorus of concerns. At the top of the list is their desperation to see more being done in order to rid this complex of crime.

Because we were not allowed onto property, WREG reached out to management via phone for comment. We will let you know if we hear back.

If you know anything that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.