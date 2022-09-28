MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An arson investigation is underway after a home went up in flames on Mud Island early Wednesday morning.

According to Memphis Police, the victim was watching TV at his home on Island Place East after midnight when he heard a loud “boom”. His brother went outside to check on it, but he didn’t see anything.

The victim said when he sat back down, he heard another noise. When he looked outside, he saw flames coming from the top of the house.

That’s when he called police and got out of the house with his brother.

Police said no one was injured during the fire.

Fire investigators said it appeared that something was thrown onto the second-floor balcony and declared the fire incendiary.

Anyone with information about the fire should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.