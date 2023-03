MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A police pursuit and standoff blocked part of Interstate 55 in Mississippi County, Arkansas on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened about three miles north of Joiner, state police said. Traffic in both directions was redirected for about an hour.

By 3 p.m., northbound lanes of I-55 had reopened, and one southbound lane was open. State police said the scene was secure.

Arkansas State Police said they will release more information when it is available.