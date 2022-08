MEMPHIS, Tenn — Officers have identified the victim of a July 24 homicide on Hawthorne Street in Midtown.

Beau Grauer was found by police lying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound.

Grauer was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities. Police have called the crime a home invasion.

According to numerous social media posts Grauer was well known in the local restaurant industry.

Please contact MPD Homicide at 901-636-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.