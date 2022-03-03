MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified a man killed in a shooting and crash on Getwell last month as 32-year-old Jeremiah Taylor.

On Feb. 25, officers responded to the 3000 block of Getwell, where a white car had smashed into a pole and was resting upside-down. The driver, who was not identified at the time, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Later, police said the victim had been shot before the wreck.

MPD released the victim’s name Thursday morning.

Numerous sources on social media, including local activist Frank Gottie, identified Taylor as the caretaker of the memorial to rapper Young Dolph that surrounds the former location of Makeda’s cookies, where he was killed Nov. 17.