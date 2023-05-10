MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police identified two people who died after a police pursuit ended in a wreck on U.S. Highway 51 Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as James Charleston, 26, and Jasmine Cooper, 26.

Police initially said officers from the Horn Lake Police Department were pursuing a stolen vehicle when the wreck happened. Wednesday, police released MDOT footage that sheds some light on the events leading up to the crash.

The video shows a dark-colored G35 Infiniti traveling north on Highway 51 in the southbound lane at a high rate of speed with a Horn Lake Police Department Patrol SUV trailing behind it.

Southaven officers were not involved in the pursuit but were in the process of setting up stop sticks near Veterans Drive, just south of Stateline Road.

Moments later, the Infiniti lost control and crashed into several other vehicles, police said.

Witnesses at the scene of the crash said the driver died on the scene. An innocent bystander was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The Horn Lake Police Department has not released details of the events leading up to the pursuit.

The Southaven Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team is still investigating the crash and their findings will be sent to the DeSoto County District Attorney’s Office for review.