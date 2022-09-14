MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help tracking down a person they say is responsible for a deadly shooting in South Memphis.

Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1900 block of Asa Drive.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have put out a warrant for Ladarrin Ceazer for second-degree murder in connection to this shooting.

Police say Ceazer was seen getting into a blue or gray four-door Nissan and leaving the scene at the time of the crime.

If you know where he is, give CrimeStoppers a call at 901-528-CASH.