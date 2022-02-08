MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for one of the men who they say is responsible for a shooting in Frayser Friday night.

Police say Terrence Hendricks was found shot multiple times in his car at 2141 Whitney Avenue around 9:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Memphis Fire Department.

Kentrell Wade has been identified as one of the suspects responsible for the shooting. Police say Wade has active warrants for first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

No arrest has been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.