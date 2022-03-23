MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man wanted in more than a dozen violent business robberies and a carjacking, frequently while wearing the same hoodie and mask.

Police said the string of robberies began Jan. 13, as the same person committed robberies at dollar stores, pharmacies, gas stations, pawnshops and auto parts stores across Memphis.

They said the man, who is always armed with a handgun, wears a gray hoodie that says “GAP” and is also known to wear a mask that says “Black Lives Matter.”

Police asked anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH or go to http://www.crimestopmem.org