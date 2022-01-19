MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding four men who stole more than $33,000 worth of jewelry and guns from an East Memphis jewelry store on Monday.

According to police, four men stole an estimated $30,000 in jewelry from Diamond Brokers of Memphis on Poplar Avenue.

Police also say the suspects took an assault rifle, a .40 caliber handgun, and a .380 caliber handgun with a total value of $3,200.

Video surveillance shows the suspects arriving on the scene at 6:37 a.m. in two Infinite sedans bearing TN drive-out tags.

The first suspect wore a puffy coat, black hoodie, black jeans, red gloves, and gray and black Nike sneakers.

The second suspect wore a black and white Adidas hoodie, black jeans, and green and gray New Balance sneakers.

The third suspect wore a black hoodie, black ripped stonewashed jeans, gray gloves, and white sneakers.

The fourth suspect wore a puffy coat, hoodie, knit cap with ear flaps, a visor, and Nike sweatpants and sneakers.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.