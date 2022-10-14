MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Midtown residents are relieved police have made an arrest in a string of violent robberies in the neighborhood this week.

Police said they took Ardell Nelson,18, into custody after they tied him to the white SUV used to commit the crimes.

Ardell Nelson

Sunday night, a man and woman were robbed by four men in a small white SUV while they were walking in the 1900 block of Young Avenue.

The victims said the men pointed guns at them, demanded they get on the ground, and took a wallet, purse, and cell phone.

The male victim said while he was on the ground, one of the suspects kicked him in the head.

A day later, another robbery involving a white SUV was caught on camera at Courtland and Florence. Police said it happened in the middle of the day.

The victim said he was walking when two men with guns got out of the vehicle and struck him on the head, knocking him to the ground.

Investigators said the robbers took his backpack, wallet, and phone before kicking him on the head again, leaving a gash above his eye.

Wednesday afternoon, a 68-year-old was robbed and beaten in the 1300 block of Carr.

The victim said she was sitting inside her car when a small white SUV pulled up beside her. She said a man with a gun got out, demanded her purse, and punched her several times in the face.

Suspect in red shirt getting into white SUV during robbery on Carr Avenue

Deborah Clubb lives on Carr and heard the woman yelling and ran outside to help. She said there was blood streaming down the front of her face.

“She had just taken her wallet out of her purse. So they just got her purse and her phone,” said Clubb. “She was scared and angry.”

A witness in the neighborhood was able to get a picture of the robber and his vehicle.

Police said they were able to identify the suspect’s SUV as a white Hyundai Santa Fe and located it in the 1400 block of Tunica in North Vehicle. The owner of the vehicle said her son Ardell Nelson was using her car at the time of the robberies.

Detectives said they searched Nelson’s bedroom and found a weapon described by the victims and items belonging to the victims.

Nelson has been charged with three counts of aggravated burglary and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Investigators are still looking for three other males involved in the robberies. If you know anything that can help the police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.