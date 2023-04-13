MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they recovered a stolen 2021 McLaren 720S worth $346,000 and a stolen 2019 Lamborghini Urus valued at $287,000 from a Cordova home Wednesday.

Officers also found a stolen 2019 Maserati Lakante and a stolen Nissan Maxima at the house in the 1400 block of Sutton Meadow Lane. The homeowner and his parents were taken into custody.

Angel Arias Machado was charged with several counts of theft, and his parents, Luis Arias and Mayra Machado-Cutino were charged with theft and altering vehicle serial numbers.

Angel Arias Machado (left), Mayra Machado-Cutino (center), and Luis Arias (right) (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Police said the Auto Theft Task Force received information the red Lamborghini was being tracked to the Sutton Meadow address and saw Machado drive the vehicle away from the residence. He was arrested on South Monroe downtown.

During a search of the home on Sutton Meadow Lane, police said Arias and Machado-Cutino pulled up to the scene in the Nissan Maxima. Investigators said the VIN on the car appeared to be altered, but they determined it had been stolen from Hertz Rental at the Memphis International Airport in 2019.

McLaren seized from home in 1400 block of Sutton Meadow Lane

Police said the McLaren 720S was reported stolen from Hialeah, Florida, in 2022, the Lamborghini was stolen from Atlanta in January, and the Maserati was stolen in Miramar, Florida, on March 8.

MPD said they also found a large amount of marijuana, $118,000, and two guns at Machado’s home. Another relative in the Lamborghini with Machado was also taken into custody but has not been charged.

Machado is also facing weapons and drug charges. He and his parents are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.