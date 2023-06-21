MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges of failure to return a rented motor vehicle and animal cruelty after police say he left his dog inside a hot vehicle reported stolen by Avis.

Police said Jared Neely, 34, was also charged with vandalism because the 2023 Doge Ram 1500 was damaged.

Detectives with the Memphis Police Department’s Auto Theft task force said they discovered the stolen white pickup Tuesday in the 1300 block of Keating Street in Orange Mound. The officers also spotted the dog in the truck.

Police said a window of the truck was down, but the dog was panting and breathing heavily and did not have any water. They said the engine was not running, and the temperature outside was around 85 degrees.

According to the affidavit, while officers were processing the scene, Neely showed up and claimed ownership of the truck and dog. Police said they also found mail addressed to Neely inside the vehicle.

Detectives said the interior of the Dodge truck had been heavily damaged, and the seats were covered with dog feces and urine. They said the vehicle also appeared to be inoperable.

Neighbors said the truck had been parked on Keating for about two weeks. They said the man driving the truck told them it had broken down, and he offered to do odd jobs around the neighborhood to pay for the repairs.

Avis said the Dodge Ram 1500 was supposed to be returned on April 29. The estimated value of the truck is about $37,000.

Neely is being held on a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to go before a judge on Thursday.