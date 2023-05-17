MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 24-year-old woman faces several charges after police said they found bags of marijuana, hundreds of pills, guns, drug paraphernalia, and over $6,000 in her downtown apartment.

Police said the apartment in the 300 block of Foote Lane had been under surveillance as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Officers said a man and woman who left the apartment in a red BMW with darkly tinted were pulled over after they made a sudden stop in a middle lane at Danny Thomas and Poplar.

They said there was a strong odor of marijuana in the car, and the driver, Latarica Walker, admitted to smoking a blunt earlier in the day.

Latarica Walker (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Officers said they found pills, marijuana, cash, digital scales, and a loaded handgun inside the car. Investigators also searched the Foote Lane apartment and found more drugs, cash, digital scales, and a loaded AR-15.

Police said they seized 584 oxycodone pills and around 1,700 alprazolam pills.

Latarica Walker was charged with possession of a controlled substance to manufacture, deliver or sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, and operating a vehicle with reflectorized windows.

The passenger in the car, Marcus Walker, 35, had outstanding warrants for robbery, assault, aggravated assault, and domestic violence and was also taken into custody. He is not facing any drug charges.

Marcus Walker (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.