‘MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police found a large stash of drugs and guns inside a Midtown apartment just a couple of hundred feet from a charter school.

“It’s quite alarming that someone would put lives in danger,” said Janice Henderson, a bus driver for Compass Community Schools.

The police department’s organized crime unit had been watching Cody Fischer, 29, and got a search warrant for his apartment on McLean.

Fischer’s apartment building on McClean

Fischer’s apartment

Once inside apartment number three, police said, they found 232 pounds of marijuana, 6.5 pounds of THC wax, 257.1 grams of marijuana hash, 100 THC cartridges, illegal steroids, and $26,000 in cash.

Detectives also displayed pictures on Facebook of the guns they said were located throughout the apartment. Among the weapons were two shotguns and 11 rifles.

“In retrospect, nothing happened to me. I’m okay, but it’s still like, oh my god, that was happening right there,” said Chandler Murphy, who lives right below Frisch.

Murphy said he remembers driving by his apartment building and seeing a lot of police cars parked out front but didn’t know why they were there or that his neighbor had been arrested.

“It was like something out of Grand Theft Auto. It was wild, but it’s Midtown,” said Murphy.

Detectives with the Heroin Overdose Response Team “HORT” and Drug Team One said Fischer was taken into custody without incident. They said Fischer told them he was unemployed and selling marijuana to make money.

Murphy said it’s scary because you never really know who your neighbors are or what they are doing.

“You just have to be careful,” he said.

Cody Fischer

Fischer is facing drugs and weapons charges. He is being held on a $100,000 bond and is expected to go before a judge on Monday.