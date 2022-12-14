MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after police say he stole an expensive lawnmower from a tractor supply store in Covington Wednesday.

According to police, a man posing as the manager of Haywood Tractor Supply called the Tractor Supply store in Covington and told them he was picking up a store-to-store transfer of a lawnmover vauled at $3,600.

The suspect, later identified as 47-year-old Byron Stevens, went to the store and told the employees the manager sent him to pick up the lawnmover. He then loaded the lawnmower onto a trailer attached to a black truck and left.

Police say employees did not verify his identity before letting him take the lawnmower because of the previous phone call.

After Stevens left the store, employees contacted the Haywood store and the manager told them he did not request a transfer.

Later on, detectives received a tip that a similar lawnmower was being sold on Facebook. They tried to catch the suspect by setting up a meeting to buy the lawnmover but the seller never showed up.

However, detectives were able to trace Stevens’ possible location in Brownsville, Tennessee.

When they arrived, they found a truck, trailer, and lawnmower under a tarp in the driveway.

Stevens was arrested and later admitted to the theft.

He was charged with criminal impersonation and theft of property over $1,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 6.