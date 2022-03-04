MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A day after three boys were shot and injured at the Whitehaven library, Memphis Police have more details on what led to the chaos.

According to reports from MPD, a security guard at the library at Millbranch and Raines first called police at 2:22 to report a group of girls were fighting.

According to a witness, after the fight was over, one of the girls involved called her brother to the scene.

At 3 p.m., police received another call from a citizen reporting that two juveniles had been shot at the library. When police arrived they found the two boys with gunshot wounds, and were told that a third injured boy had been taken to a hospital by car.

One victim was listed in extremely critical condition, according to police. Officers told WREG on Thursday that two of the victims were 11-year-old boys.

A witness who had come to pick up her daughter from the library told police that she saw a small SUV driving east on Raines Road. She said a woman was driving as a man hung out of the rear passenger window and fired five or six shots.

A boy on Thursday also told WREG he had been shot at by a man hanging out of a vehicle.

Police said the shooting happened during a fight at a nearby middle school, where a girl told police she was jumped by a group of girls.

They said a suspect was known but not in custody.

WREG is working on this story and will have new updates Friday.