MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Memphis police say they’re cracking down on drag racing and reckless driving across the city. Chief CJ Davis discussed the initiative with city councilmembers Tuesday.

She said the department is adding patrols while looking at buying more cameras to track these drivers.

“One in particular actually marks vehicles so that vehicle can be located in some other location,” Chief Davis said. “Even if we can’t pursue an individual or we lose them there’s some level of resolution in an image to be able to go after those individuals even if it’s at a later time.”

Davis also hopes to add staff to the Real-Time Crime Center.

“Because real time means you have people monitoring cameras in key locations real time and we don’t always have that,” she said.

Police made 810 reckless driving arrests in 2021 and believe they’ll make more than 1,000 this year.

Unfortunately, that may lead to more accidents caused by police pursuits. According to MPD data, those kinds of accidents increased by 46% from 2020 to 2021.

“That’s not just the police officer,” Deputy Chief Paul Wright said. “That could be the suspect having an accident or the police officer or a third party.”

Per department policy, an officer is only authorized to pursue when he or she believes someone in the fleeing vehicle has committed a violent felony.

“Policy is built on best practice and it saves lives,” Deputy Chief Wright said.

City councilmember J. Ford Canale said his constituents complain about drag racing and reckless driving more than any other issue.

“People are continuing to lose their lives because people are terrorizing our streets on a daily basis,” Canale said. “As the father of a 9-year-old, if he were to turn 16 today I’m not sure I’d give him the keys to a car. I think I would be too frightened to let him travel our streets alone.”

Police are also working with other law enforcement agencies to fight this problem including the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.