MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A police chief and 3 officers plan to resign from the police force in Parkin, Arkansas after not receiving a pay raise.

The Parkin City Council voted on Monday night not to increase police chief Jeremy McNeil’s salary, which is only $26,000 according to Mayor Diane Patterson.

Patterson says the chief put in his two weeks’ notice after his $12,000 pay raise was voted down.

The department is made up of 6 officers plus the chief and now half of them are threatening to resign.

Some Parkin residents like firefighter Terry Washington think McNeil deserves the raise.

“I think it’s wrong, they had it in the minutes and everything,” Washington said. “They promised him this because he was doing another job and they him March they was gone give him his raise they should have it because he been doing a terrific job.”

The future of the police force is still unknown.