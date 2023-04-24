MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody after shots were fired at a Memphis police officer during a chase that ended with a crash in Southaven.

According to Southaven Police, they were notified about a suspect who carjacked a vehicle and fired shots at a police officer in Memphis. The suspect was seen traveling south on Airways Boulevard toward Southaven.

The owner of one of the cars that was carjacked told WREG she was sitting in her car at a gas station in the area when she heard gunshots and saw a man firing shots at MPD.

The woman said out of fear she jumped out of her car and laid on the ground. She said that’s when the suspect jumped into her car and took off.

Southaven officers found the suspect, later identified as Demarcus Chambers, on Goodman Road. When they attempted to stop him, he fled north on Interstate 55.

Police say officers were able to stop the suspect’s vehicle on I-55 just south of Stateline Road, where Chambers was taken into custody.

Traffic is moving slowly as officers continue their investigation on I-55. Drivers should take an alternate route to avoid delays.

