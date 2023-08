MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A police pursuit ended at a Memphis church Monday, and police say a suspect is in custody.

Around 2 p.m., a silver Nissan crashed into a pole in the parking lot of Ridgeway Assembly of God on Ridgeway Road.

One person was taken away in an ambulance, with a police vehicle escorting the ambulance.

Police confirmed a person was in custody but did not identify him or specify his charges.

This story will be updated.