MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A police pursuit ended in a car crash on Raleigh Lagrange Road, leaving three people injured Wednesday afternoon.

According to Memphis police, at 12:10 p.m., officers saw a vehicle on Coleman Road in Raleigh that was reported stolen during a carjacking.

That is when officers say they attempted a traffic stop, but the driver in the vehicle refused to stop. A police chase was initiated.

Shortly afterward, the suspect vehicle hit a pickup truck in the 4300 block of Old Raleigh Lagrange Road, police said.

MPD says the male suspect was then detained and taken to Regional One hospital in non-critical condition.

Two females who were in the other vehicle were also taken to Regional One Hospital. One was in critical condition and the other was non-critical.

This is still an ongoing investigation.