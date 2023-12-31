MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects were taken into custody after a police chase that ended in a crash on the I-40 bridge Saturday night, according to Arkansas State Police.

Reports say the West Memphis Police Department initiated the pursuit around 9 p.m. The suspects hit another vehicle, but no one was seriously hurt in the crash.

Three suspects were taken into custody. Two of the suspects were arrested and transported to the Crittenden County Detention Center, and the third was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for evaluation, police say.

The suspects were reportedly driving a stolen Dodge Charger.