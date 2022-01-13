MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is behind bars facing several charges after a police chase that ended at a South Memphis school Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they tried to stop Drevion Wallace after he ran a red light while driving northbound on Danny Thomas Boulevard.

They say the 28-year-old drove down South Lauderdale, ran several stop signs, drove recklessly past Booker T. Washington Middle and High School while several students were outside.

Then Wallace bailed out of the car behind the school, pulled a gun from his waistband, and threw it on some stairs outside the school.

Police eventually caught up to him in the parking lot and took him into custody. Officers say they also found marijuana in his car.

It happened just before 5 p.m. so there weren’t many kids around but police say they were still out there waiting for rides.

The principal of the school and parents just learned about what happened on Thursday. Parents say they are thankful it didn’t happen earlier when school was letting out.

Shaveka McCullough said she drops off her son and daughter at school every day to make sure they get safely inside. She said anyone could have picked up that gun.

“It’s not fair to our kids that other people are putting them in danger like that,” she said.

Wallace has been charged with carrying a firearm on school property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, reckless driving, and evading arrest.

He is set to appear in court on Jan. 14.

Wallace has faced similar charges in the past. In 2019, he was stopped for speeding and arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of marijuana but the charges were dismissed. In 2020, he was also cited for driving with a suspended license but never prosecuted.