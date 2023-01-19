MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old was caught with burglary tools and a car key programmer as police say he was targeting cars in Harbor Town.

Around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, an officer spotted a Nissan 370Z “casing” vehicles in the Harbor Town area on Mud Island. The tag came back as stolen.

According to documents, the officer tried to pull the Nissan over on North Second Street, but the driver and passenger bailed out and ran away.

Police said the driver tossed a black backpack filled with a screwdriver, window breaker and key programmer tool. Inside the vehicle were two Glock handguns, one of which had been stolen from a vehicle on Shelby Drive.

Tajarius Nichols, the driver, was arrested and charged with auto theft $10,000-$60,000, evading arrest, carrying a prohibited weapon, theft of a firearm, possession of burglary tools and unlawful possession of a weapon.