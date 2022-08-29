MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department’s crime mapping shows officers have responded to at least six calls by the Hyatt Centric Hotel over the last month.

The incidents included reports of assaults and vandalism.

Source: Memphis Police Department

Late Saturday night, officers responded to a shooting in front of the hotel at the corner of Beale and Front.

Police said a man left his vehicle running outside the Hyatt Centric and exchanged gunfire with three men trying to steal his Mercedes.

The victim, police are also referring to as a suspect, was shot in the ankle.

The three men trying to take the Mercedes got away, and investigators recovered 22 spent shell casings on the sidewalk.

MPD said forty-five minutes before the attempted car theft and shooting, a driver parked in a garage at 33 Beale discovered someone had broken into his vehicle.

Police have not said if they think the two incidents are connected.

Over the last three months, at least 64 crimes have been reported within a mile of Beale and Front.

On August 21, police said they found multiple shell casings from different caliber guns in the 400 block of S. Front Street. They later located a shooting victim at the hospital.

Video captured a man running at Front and Huling with a gun.

If you know anything about either shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.