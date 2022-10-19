MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police say a man caused physical fear when he chased a woman down a city street Monday while wearing a Halloween mask.

Rashe France, 22, was charged with assault following the incident on Chaparral Lane.

The victim said she was walking on Chaparral when a man in a white mask jumped out of a vehicle and started running toward her.

The victim said she feared for her life and began yelling for help. She said when she reached a stop sign, the man stopped chasing her and began laughing.

Southaven police said they pulled over France on Stateline Road and found a white mask described by the victim on the passenger side of his vehicle.

France claimed he was sitting in his car on Chaparral talking to a friend when he saw the victim being chased by a man in a white Halloween mask.

He said he saw the man drop the mask on the ground and picked it up because it was a cool Halloween mask.

France was taken into custody and charged with assault and causing physical fear.

Relatives of the victim said even if it was some sick joke, it wasn’t funny. They said the victim is still terrified by what happened.